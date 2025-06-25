Armenia PM says foiled ‘sinister’ coup plot by senior cleric

YEREVAN: Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said security forces had foiled a coup plot involving a senior cleric, amid his escalating standoff with the leadership of the powerful Apostolic Church.

Pashinyan has been at loggerheads with senior clerics since 2020, when Catholicos Garegin II began calling for his resignation following Armenia’s disastrous military defeat to arch-foe Azerbaijan over the then-disputed Karabakh region.

“Law enforcement officers have foiled a large-scale and sinister plan by the ‘criminal-oligarchic clergy’ to destabilise the situation in the Republic of Armenia and seize power,“ Pashinyan wrote on his Telegram channel.

Armenia’s Investigative Committee said Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan had “since November 2024 set himself the goal of changing power by means not permitted by the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia”.

Armenia -- the first nation to adopt Christianity as a state religion in the 4th century -- grants the Apostolic Church special constitutional status and the church wields considerable influence in Armenian society.

Last year, Galstanyan -- the leader of opposition movement Sacred Struggle -- accused Pashinyan of ceding territory to Azerbaijan and led mass protests that ultimately failed to topple the prime minister.

Home raids

The Investigative Committee said that Galstanyan “with the prior consent of several members of the movement, acquired the necessary means and tools to carry out terrorist acts and seize power”.

“Searches are currently underway at the homes of Archbishop Bagrat and around 30 of his associates,“ it added.

The News.am website published footage showing Galstanyan leaving his house accompanied by masked police officers, who escorted him into a car and drove him away.

“Evil, listen carefully -- whatever you do, you have very little time left. Hold on, we are coming,“ he said, apparently addressing Pashinyan, as a crowd outside shouted “Nikol is a traitor!”

A close associate of the archbishop, MP Garnik Danielyan, told journalists that “these are actions of a dictatorial regime” and called the accusations against the cleric fabricated.

Another opposition figure, Ishkhan Saghatelyan of the nationalist Dashnaktsutyun party, said police raided the homes of members of his party as well.

Last week, rights groups and opposition parties said police detained dozens of activists as Pashinyan travelled to Turkey in a landmark bid to improve ties with Armenia’s historical rival.

‘Liberation’ of the Church

The loss of the Karabakh region after Azerbaijan’s lightning offensive in 2023 has divided Armenia, as its neighbour demands sweeping concessions in exchange for lasting peace.

Earlier this month, Pashinyan launched an unprecedented challenge to Garegin II, urging believers to remove him from office.

The prime minister called on Armenians to join a “coordination group” to organise the “liberation” of the Church and elect a new spiritual leader.

He has alleged that Catholicos Garegin II has a child, in a blazing row that prompted fierce criticism from the opposition and has called for Pashinyan to be excommunicated.

Galstanyan catapulted to the forefront of Armenian politics in 2024, galvanising mass popular protests and seeking to launch an impeachment process against Pashinyan.

The charismatic cleric even temporarily stepped down from his religious post to run for prime minister.

But as a dual Armenian-Canadian citizen, he is not eligible to hold the office under Armenian law.

Pashinyan’s grip on power, boosted by unpopular opposition parties and strong support in parliament, has so far remained unshaken.

A former journalist and opposition lawmaker, he came to power after leading street protests that escalated into a peaceful revolution in 2018.