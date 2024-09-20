King of Malaysia accorded state welcome in Beijing

BEIJING: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia was today accorded a state welcome at the Great Hall of the People here in conjunction with his four-day state visit to China beginning yesterday.

Sultan Ibrahim was received by President Xi Jinping.

His Majesty, who ascended the throne on Jan 31, 2024, is making his maiden state visit to China at the invitation of Xi.

At the state welcoming ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played, followed by a 21-gun salute.

Sultan Ibrahim, accompanied by Xi, then inspected a guard of honour.

His Majesty was also greeted by children waving the flags of both countries and flowers.

Sultan Ibrahim later granted an audience to Xi at the East Hall, the Great Hall of the People.

After the meeting, His Majesty attended a state banquet at the Golden Hall of the same building, which was hosted by Xi.

Earlier, at about 3.20 pm, His Majesty granted an audience to Premier Li Qiang at the East Hall.

Sultan Ibrahim was accompanied by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Tunku Temenggong of Johor Prince Idris Ibrahim, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zain and senior government officials.

Tomorrow, His Majesty is scheduled to visit the Beijing COMAC Aircraft Technology Research Centre to observe the latest developments in China’s aviation technology.

His Majesty is also scheduled to attend the naming ceremony of the Chair of Malay Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University in His Majesty’s honour and engage with the Malaysian diaspora during the visit.

This is the first state visit by a Malaysian King to China in 10 years, marking a significant moment for both nations as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

In 2014, the late Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah visited China at Xi’s invitation.

The visit was also in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of Malaysia-China relations, which were established on May 31, 1974.