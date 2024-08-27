King presents instruments of appointment to seven envoys

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, presented instruments of appointment to seven Malaysian envoys assigned to missions abroad in a ceremony held at Istana Negara here today.

The newly-appointed envoys are Malaysian Ambassador to Egypt, Datuk Mohd Tarid Sufian; Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam, Datuk Mohd Aini Atan and Malaysian Ambassador to Sweden, Sarimah Akbar.

Also receiving the instruments are Malaysian Ambassador to Qatar, Faizal @ Mohd Faizal Razali and Malaysian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Tengku Datuk Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin.

Others are Malaysian Ambassador to Peru, Ahmad Irham Ikmal Hisham and Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Mohd Shuhada Othman.

Also present at the ceremony was Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.