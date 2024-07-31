King, Queen attend 2024 Warriors’ Day Celebration

PUTRAJAYA: His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia and Her Majesty, Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia today consented to attend a parade in conjunction with the 2024 Warriors’ Day celebration at Dataran Pahlawan Negara here.

The Warriors’ Day celebration mounted by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) was a static parade involving four detachments of the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP), MAF, Veterans Association of Malaysian Armed Forces (PVATM) and Ex-Police Association of Malaysia (PBPM).

The event began with the national anthem, Negaraku, accompanied by a 21-gun salute conducted by Major Hafizan Mat Ghani from 41 Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment (Ceremonial).

His Majesty then inspected the main guard of honour.

Today’s Warriors’ Day parade involved 17 officers and 683 personnel of other ranks from RMP and MAF led by Lieutenant Colonel Abang Raduan Abang Madihi of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Also present were the Armed Forces Chief Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman and the Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The ceremony then continued with the sounding of the Last Post and the lowering of the Jalur Gemilang and all the guests present stood and saluted as the Jalur Gemilang was lowered.

The ceremony continued with a special pantomime performance titled ‘Operasi Subuh’ by RMP and MAF which revolved around the bloody tragedy on July 6, 2000.

It was the result of the joint effort of the Commander of the Second Malaysian Infantry Brigade, Brig Gen Datuk Asri Shukor and the Staff Officer II of the 4th Division Headquarters Training, Major Fitri Vinoth Ridzuan Sugumaran, which was presented by 85 officers and members of the MAF and RMP.

‘Operasi Subuh’ was an incident of fighting between the national security forces and a group of individuals calling themselves Al-Maunah in Bukit Jenalik, Sauk in Perak, who planned to overthrow the government in July 2000.

The sad and bitter mood was evident on the faces of Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah as well as several guests of honour when they watched the pantomime performance which was also accompanied by the song of Seniman Agong, the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee titled ‘Di Mana Kan Ku Cari Ganti’ and ‘Kali Terakhir Ku Lihat Wajahmu’ by Uji Rashid.

The performance was also filled with the recitation of a poem entitled ‘Jenalik Berdarah’ which was delivered by Sergeant Siti Nur Aini Jasni and Inspector Muhammad Faizul Mustafa as soon as the replica coffins of the two national warriors who died in the bloody tragedy were brought in.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong also consented to meet the family members of the victims who died after the pantomime performance ended.

The celebration of Warriors’ Day, which was celebrated every July 31 since 1960, is a manifestation of respect for the officers and members of the MAF and RMP in commemoration of the service of the country’s officers who fell while defending the country’s sovereignty.