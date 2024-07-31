King, Queen express gratitude to national heroes

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today expressed his gratitude to the national security forces for their service and devotion in protecting the sovereignty of the country.

Her Majesty the Queen, Raja Zarith Sofiah, also expressed her appreciation to members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

As the Head of State and Supreme Commander of ATM, His Majesty highly commended and expressed his deepest appreciation for their sacrifices and dedication to maintaining peace and order at all times.

“Thank you to all our national heroes. Your service and sacrifices will always be remembered,“ Their Majesties said in a Facebook post uploaded in conjunction with Warriors’ Day today.

Their Majesties also expressed condolences to the families of members of the security forces who were killed while on duty.

“May the souls of those who are Muslims be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the pious,“ His Majesty said.