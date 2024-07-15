King, Queen extend birthday greetings to Sultan of Brunei

KUALA LUMPUR: The King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, conveyed their birthday wishes to the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

In a poster uploaded to the Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, Their Majesties prayed that Allah SWT blesses the Sultan of Brunei with happiness and long life.

Today, Brunei celebrates the 78th birthday of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Born on July 15, 1946, in Bandar Brunei (now Bandar Seri Begawan), Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah was installed as the 29th Sultan of Brunei in 1967.