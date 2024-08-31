King, Queen grace 2024 National Day celebration

PUTRAJAYA: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, graced the National Day 2024 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya today.

It is the first presence by Their Majesties at the country’s National Day celebration since Sultan Ibrahim was sworn in and crowned as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31 and July 20, respectively.

Their Majesties arrived at 8 am and were received on arrival by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The fanfare from the “nafiri” resonated throughout Dataran Putrajaya before the songs “Hormat Diraja” and the national anthem, “Negaraku” was played followed by a fly-past by five helicopters carrying the Malaysian flag as well as the flags of the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Army, the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Royal Malaysian Air Force, following the arrival of Their Majesties at the Royal Stage.