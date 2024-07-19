King’s installation a special occasion for Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: Shouts of Daulat Tuanku! Daulat Tuanku! will reverberate through the air as His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar is installed tomorrow as the 17th King of Malaysia in a ceremony steeped in royal tradition.

The installation will certainly be a very special moment for the King as he goes through a similar process that his father, the late Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail, underwent when he ascended to the federal throne as the eighth Yang di-Pertuan Agong 40 years ago.

The Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini said recently that the ceremony, which will reflect royal traditions, would evoke memories of Sultan Iskandar’s installation as Sultan Ibrahim will sit on the same throne used by his father.

Sultan Ibrahim will surely be known for his affirmative actions, self-assuredness and single-minded focus to ensure that his subjects’ welfare is always put first.

Known for his outspokenness and tough stand against attempts to cause disunity among the people, the King is set to put the nation on the right footing towards greater prosperity for all.

More than just a constitutional monarch, His Majesty has a history of speaking his mind. He has put politicians, civil servants and even the man on the street on notice that he will not tolerate any shenanigans.

As the Johor Sultan, he once ordered a “Muslim-only” laundrette to stop its discriminatory practice, saying it was embarrassing and against his inclusive vision of a Bangsa Johor.

His Majesty said such “nonsense” was unacceptable, and told the operator to either comply or risk enforced closure.

“This is not a Taliban state and as the Head of Islam in Johor, I find this action unacceptable as this is extremist in nature,” he said, calling on the owner to apologise to him and Johoreans.

In another incident, six months after the 15th general election was held in 2022, His Majesty expressed concern over “incessant reports regarding the Malaysian government’s stability”.

He chided the 222 MPs for not being able to get on the same page and for efforts to derail the stability that was being carefully built.

“Enough is enough. How long more must the 30 over million people of our country endure this situation? The economy must recover and Malaysia’s prosperity must be prioritised,” His Majesty stressed.

To mark the Lunar New Year in 2021, the then Johor Sultan paid tribute to the Chinese community for helping to develop the state since the beginning of its Sultanate in the 16th century.

“My forefathers had the foresight to forge a unique relationship with the Chinese. They are not pendatang (immigrants). They were invited to Johor to open our land and cultivate plantations. They are Bangsa Johor – just like the Malays, Indians and others, who are all Malaysians,” His Majesty said.

Today, the King’s subjects are exuberant and looking forward to his reign with great hope and the assurance of a brighter future for all under the Malaysian sun.

Physiotherapist Siti Aminah Taufek Hisham, 28, from Shah Alam, said the people’s unity would be forged deeper under His Majesty.

“I believe His Majesty will admonish politicians who use harsh words against the various races, and there will be greater unity among the people.”

Dr Subramaniam Gopinath, 49, from Petaling Jaya said: “I am convinced that His Majesty will be close to the people. I believe he will keep an eye on government policies and ensure that all Malaysians and especially the lower income groups are never neglected.”

Madeline Chan, 33, an accountant from Subang Jaya, who is originally from Johor Bahru, said as Johor Sultan, His Majesty looked after the people’s interests and forged Bangsa Johor.

“So I do not doubt that his reign will usher in Bangsa Malaysia, where the people will live in peace and harmony, with respect for one another.”