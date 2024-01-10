King sends well wishes to MACC on 57th anniversary

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has extended his congratulations to the entire staff of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in celebration of the Commission’s 57th anniversary today.

His Majesty conveyed his well wishes in a message posted on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

“His Majesty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim, offers his congratulations to all members of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in celebration of the Commission’s 57th anniversary today (October 1),” read the post.

The MACC was established to replace the Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA), which was founded on Oct 1, 1967.