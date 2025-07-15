$!Malaysia strengthens education tourism sector with MITDA-UIS partnership

IN a significant move to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a leading hub for education tourism, the Malaysia International Tourism Development Association (MITDA) and Universiti Islam Selangor (UIS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote Malaysia — particularly Selangor — as a premier destination for education-based tourism.
The MoU was officially signed during a ceremony held at Concorde Hotel Shah Alam, witnessed by key figures from the tourism and education sectors including industry players, tourism stakeholders, and academic leaders.
This partnership is set to enhance Malaysia’s appeal to students, scholars, and cultural tourists from around the world, especially in the ASEAN, Middle East, Central Asia, and South Thailand regions.
Under this MoU, MITDA and UIS will collaboratively develop a series of structured education tourism programmes that include:
- Short-term academic and cultural study tours for international students
- Islamic heritage trails and experiential learning opportunities
- Cultural immersion programmes for youth, educators, and scholars
- Joint seminars, academic exchanges, and tourism research initiatives
- Promotion of UIS as a regional hub for Islamic education and tourism training
“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to diversify Malaysia’s tourism offerings,” said Kapten Mahadzir Tan Sri Mansor, President of MITDA. “By positioning Islamic studies and cultural learning experiences as unique high-value attractions, we hope to attract longer-staying and more engaged international visitors. UIS brings strong academic credibility to this vision.”
UIS Vice Chancellor Datuk Professor Dr. Mohd Farid Ravi Bin Abdullah added that the collaboration supports the university’s globalisation efforts and reinforces its role in shaping intercultural understanding.
“Knowledge is a bridge between cultures. Through this MoU, we aim to welcome more students and scholars from abroad who are interested not only in academic pursuits but in experiencing Malaysia’s rich Islamic and multicultural heritage,” he said.
With Visit Malaysia Year 2026 approaching, this partnership is seen as timely and strategic. Education tourism has been identified as one of Malaysia’s high-potential sectors, offering long-term economic and cultural value through repeat visits and extended stays.
The MoU also opens the door to collaborations with local tourism operators, cultural centres, mosque communities, and homestay networks to co-develop authentic, inclusive itineraries that integrate academic learning with local experience.
This partnership marks an exciting chapter in Malaysia’s journey to become a global destination not only for leisure and business tourism, but also for education and cultural discovery.