$!Malaysia strengthens education tourism sector with MITDA-UIS partnership

IN a significant move to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a leading hub for education tourism, the Malaysia International Tourism Development Association (MITDA) and Universiti Islam Selangor (UIS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote Malaysia — particularly Selangor — as a premier destination for education-based tourism.

The MoU was officially signed during a ceremony held at Concorde Hotel Shah Alam, witnessed by key figures from the tourism and education sectors including industry players, tourism stakeholders, and academic leaders.

This partnership is set to enhance Malaysia’s appeal to students, scholars, and cultural tourists from around the world, especially in the ASEAN, Middle East, Central Asia, and South Thailand regions.

Under this MoU, MITDA and UIS will collaboratively develop a series of structured education tourism programmes that include:

- Short-term academic and cultural study tours for international students

- Islamic heritage trails and experiential learning opportunities

- Cultural immersion programmes for youth, educators, and scholars

- Joint seminars, academic exchanges, and tourism research initiatives

- Promotion of UIS as a regional hub for Islamic education and tourism training