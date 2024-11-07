King wants stern action taken to address social media issues - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has instructed the Ministry of Communications and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take stern action in addressing issues related to social media.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said Sultan Ibrahim issued this directive during an audience at Istana Negara yesterday morning, where preparations for the King’s Installation Ceremony on July 20 were discussed.

During the session, Fahmi also briefed Sultan Ibrahim on the tragic case of a social media influencer, who reportedly took her own life following cyberbullying in Gombak Setia, Selangor.

“After the formal discussion, His Majesty expressed concern over social media issues as he was informed of cyberbullying incidents,“ Fahmi told a media briefing at the Parliament building here today.

“His Majesty emphasised that the Communications Minister and MCMC must take firm action on this matter, reflecting his deep concern,“ Fahmi added.

Fahmi further highlighted that Sultan Ibrahim reiterated his message against the misuse of social media for arguments or shaming others, as such actions could sow division and conflict.

As such, Fahmi said the ministry, in collaboration with relevant agencies, will intensify efforts to ensure that social media remains a safe platform for all.