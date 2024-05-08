King wants YSIJ to intensify efforts to help people in need

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th King of Malaysia wanted Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) to intensify its efforts to help people in need.

YSIJ chief executive officer Mohd Anizam Jamian said the King also decreed that no one should be left behind in receiving the foundation’s assistance.

“That is why we always provide assistance to various community groups including the Orang Asli.

“In fact, YSIJ has also donated food baskets to families in need in Melaka,” he was quoted as saying in a post shared on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page.

The post also said that YSIJ had distributed a total of 11,254 food baskets to the people in need, including Orang Asli, in various districts, between January and August this year.

“People of different races and from all walks of life have benefitted from the assistance which had alleviated their burdens in making ends meet,” it said.

Today, YSIJ also presented food baskets to another 150 families in Mukim Pulai.