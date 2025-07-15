Two Chinese nationals killed in NSE crash near Tapah

IPOH: Two Chinese nationals were killed and a local driver injured in a crash on the North-South Expressway (NSE) near Tapah last night. The accident occurred when their car skidded while attempting to avoid a lorry at KM316.9 (northbound).

Tapah police chief Supt Johari Yahya confirmed the incident, stating that the victims, Chong Hong and Yucheng Pan, both 41, died at the scene due to severe head injuries. The driver, Lau Yong Kheng, 56, sustained injuries to his neck, legs, and arms.

Initial investigations revealed that the Toyota Vios, travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, lost control after swerving to avoid a lorry that changed lanes abruptly. Authorities are working to locate the lorry driver and review dashcam footage for further evidence.

The bodies were sent to Tapah Hospital for post-mortem, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said rescuers used special equipment to free the trapped victims before handing them over to medical personnel. - Bernama