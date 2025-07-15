Over 3,000 UiTM Sabah students benefit from free meal initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 3,000 students at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, have benefited from the “Dapur Hal Ehwal Pelajar” (Dapur HEP) initiative, which provides free daily meals to those in need.

The programme aims to alleviate financial pressures, particularly for students from the B40 group, while promoting a culture of mutual support on campus.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir shared details of the initiative in a Facebook post, highlighting its impact.

“About 60 kilogrammes of rice are cooked daily and distributed to over 3,000 students at UiTM Sabah. The entire process, from cooking to packaging, is handled by students and staff under the supervision of the Student Affairs Division,“ he said.

The programme has garnered strong backing from various stakeholders, including university staff, alumni, NGOs, government agencies, and corporate donors.

Zambry commended UiTM and other higher learning institutions for similar efforts and called for expansion to ensure no student goes hungry.

“This welfare effort must be broadened. No student should struggle to the point of hunger, which could affect their studies,“ he added. - Bernama