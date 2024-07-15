KK Mart Group founder and wife acquitted over ‘Allah’ socks fiasco

SHAH ALAM: KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd (KK Mart) and vendor company Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd were fined RM60,000 each by the Sessions Court here today for deliberately intending to hurt the feelings of Muslims by displaying socks printed with the word “Allah” on a sales display rack at one of KK Mart.

Judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir meted out the fine on the two companies after their representative, Tee Kok Hiem, 61, (general manager of KK Mart) and Soh Hui San, 36, (director of Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd) pleaded guilty to the charge.

The two companies were given three days to pay the fine.

“This case has attracted a lot of attention because it involves a religious issue. I want to remind, in future, in issues that involve the sensitivity of the Muslim community, or any religion, be more sensitive.

“KK mart also needs to be more responsible, tighten quality control operations to not let this happen again,“ he said.

The court however acquitted and discharged the founder of Kumpulan KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd Datuk Seri Dr Chai Kee Kan and his wife Loh Siew Mui of the same charge.

Also acquitted of the same charge are the three directors of the vendor company, namely Soh Chin Huat, 61; Goh Li Huay, 62; and, Soh Hui San, 36.

They were charged with intentionally hurting the feelings of Muslims by displaying socks printed with the word Allah on the sales display rack of the Sunway City KK Mart at 6.30 am on March 13 this year.

The charge was framed under Section 298 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to one year, or fine, or both upon conviction.

As for Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, the company was charged with conspiring to commit the offence.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Masri Mohd Daud told the court that the prosecution applied to withdraw all charges against Chai and his wife and three company directors and for all the accused to be discharged not amounting to an acquittal.

However, lawyers Rajpal Singh and Fahri Azzat, representing all the accused, requested that their clients be freed.

