KKR to expedite several works in Kluang

KLUANG: The Works Ministry (KKR) will expedite work, like the repair and widening of roads as well as the repair and installation of street lights at certain locations in Johor for the comfort and convenience of the public.

Its deputy minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that the matter had been communicated to the State Public Works Department (JKR) for further action.

He said the projects had been submitted for consideration with those that can be resolved directly by JKR will be dealt with promptly.

“The repair or upgrade of these projects involves two processes: one managed directly by KKR and JKR, and another involves other ministries like the reconstruction of dilapidated schools, such as Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tunku Mahmood 1 and SK Kampung Melayu,” he told reporters at a “Ziarah Kasih” programme at the Masjid Lama district polling centre here today.

He said the reconstruction of SK Tunku Mahmood 1 cost RM2.09 million while the cost of reconstruction of SK Kampung Melayu cost RM2.28 million.