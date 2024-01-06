KL Police to continue ‘Respect The Law’ operation from Tuesday to June 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Police will continue to implement the Respect The Law (Hormat Undang-Undang) or (Op HUU) operation from this Tuesday until June 15.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the operation will maintain the same focus, targeting traffic offenders such as traffic obstruction, white lines, registration numbers, motorcycles, educate, illegal parking, beating red lights and using mobile phones.

“This operation will involve over 200 personnel from various departments and districts within the Kuala Lumpur police contingent.

“Road users are advised to always comply with the set regulations and practice courteous driving for the safety of all road users and to maintain the image of Kuala Lumpur as the capital city,“ he said in a statement today.

He also informed members of the public that any inquiries can be directed to the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Hotline at 03-20719999/9777 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999.

Previously, Op HUU was conducted in two phases: Phase one from July 3 to 31, 2023, and Phase 2 from Sept 15 to 29, 2023.