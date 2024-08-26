KL sinkhole: Search for missing woman enters day four

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the female Indian national who fell into a sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India here entered its fourth day today, with the ‘flushing’ technique being carried out at a manhole.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said the flushing technique has been conducted in stages since yesterday evening.

“However, after two rounds of flushing, the victim has still not been found. Last night, Indah Water Konsortium started flushing at the fifth manhole, which continued until 2 am (Aug 26).

“The SAR team’s search will resume this morning,“ it said in a statement today.

Checks by Bernama found that the victim’s son, known as Surya, 26, was at the search site around 9 am to follow the SAR developments.

Most business premises in the area remain closed, with only a few traders starting operations as of 9 am today.

Media personnel were also present at the location as early as 8 am to follow the latest updates on the operation.

In the Friday morning incident, the Indian tourist, identified as Vijayaletchumy, 48, disappeared after falling into the eight-metre-deep hole.

She was walking to a nearby temple for breakfast when the ground suddenly caved in.

