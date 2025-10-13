Malaysia and China launch Aman Youyi 2025 joint military exercise

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces and China’s People’s Liberation Army will conduct the joint exercise Aman Youyi 2025 from this Wednesday until October 23.

This biennial exercise will take place around Klang, Subang, and Puchong in Selangor, as well as in the waters of the Straits of Melaka.

The Joint Forces Headquarters stated that the exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the two militaries.

It also seeks to strengthen bilateral military relations and improve readiness for humanitarian and maritime security operations in the region.

The public, especially residents near the exercise areas, are advised not to be alarmed by foreign military personnel or vehicle movements.

Military-related activities will continue until the exercise concludes on October 23. – Bernama