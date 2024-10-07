KLIA’s Gate G6 ceiling leaking due to heavy donwpour, boarding lounge temporarily close - MAHB

KUALA LUMPUR: The ceiling at Gate G6 boarding lounge in Terminal 1, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has experienced leakage this morning due to exceptionally heavy downpour, according to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

The airport operator in a statement said the boarding lounge is now temporarily closed until 12 pm for urgent repair works.

“We assured that flight operations are not affected and subsequent flights scheduled to depart from this lounge have been relocated to alternative gates. We are working closely with our airline partners to ensure that all affected passengers are promptly informed of these changes,” MAHB said.

MAHB also said that the incident, which occurred at 8.11 am this morning was promptly addressed by the on-site maintenance team.

“The maintenance team is actively working to repair the leak and is conducting a thorough inspection to prevent any recurrence. Additionally, we will be assessing and enhancing the overall resilience of our facilities to withstand extreme weather conditions more effectively,” it added.