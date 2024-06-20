Klinik Ikram aims for 50 clinics nationwide by 2027

KUALA NERUS: Klinik Ikram Group, fully owned by bumiputera, aims to expand to 50 clinic branches nationwide by the end of 2027.

A member of its Board of Directors, Dr Ahmad Samhan Awang, said this target represents a significant increase from the current eight branches, located in Terengganu, Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur.

“The existing eight branches comprise five in Terengganu, two in Kuala Lumpur, and one in Kelantan.

“In Shaa Allah, we plan to open two additional clinics this year in Shah Alam, Selangor, and Alor Setar, Kedah,“ he said during an interview at Ikram Klinik Gong Badak, here.

He attributed this expansion to a surge in demand for healthcare services among middle and high-income groups.

“Looking ahead to 2027, our strategy involves further expansion in the Klang Valley, Johor and northern regions of Malaysia, where demand is high,“ he said.

Ahmad Samhan also highlighted plans to enhance accessibility to healthcare, including 24-hour services and home visits by doctors.

“Especially on the East Coast, there’s a notable shortage of clinics offering these services due to limited expertise and manpower,“ he said.

He estimated the cost of setting up a clinic, covering renovations, equipment, medicines, and staff, at approximately RM500,000.

“Since our establishment in 2018, Klinik Ikram has focused on these specialised services. We have trained doctors and nurses proficient in providing them,“ he said.

He further pointed out a growing demand for home visits, particularly from customers residing in distant areas who use this service to care for family members in rural locations.