KPDN: Fertiliser worth almost RM800,000 seized in Muar

MUAR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), Muar branch, has seized fertiliser, worth RM772,987.50, at two different locations around the Tangkak Industrial Area, near here, through operations dubbed ‘Ops Barang Kawalan’, yesterday.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said the first seizure was made as a result of an inspection at a warehouse, suspected of being involved in the running of a wholesale fertiliser business without having a valid scheduled controlled goods licence. A total of 3,942 packs of various types of fertiliser, estimated to be worth RM300,060, were seized.

She said that at the second location, a total of 25,210 packs of various types of fertiliser, with an estimated value of RM472,927.50, were seized from a factory, suspected of being involved in the running of a wholesale fertiliser business without a valid licence for scheduled controlled goods.

“The inspection was carried out following intelligence conducted by the KPDN Muar branch for a month and a half. Two local men, in their 60s, who are the owners of the warehouse and factory were arrested,” she said in a statement today.

She said that the case was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, and Regulation 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.