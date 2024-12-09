KUALA LUMPUR: An enforcement team from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) raided a business premises in Green Technology Park, Seremban 2, Negeri Sembilan, allegedly used to store and distribute liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

KPDN Director-General(Enforcement) Datuk Azman Adam said that in the Op Tiris 3.0, conducted at about 11 am last Sept 4, the team found an amount of LPG and some equipment believed to be used for decanting purposes.

The equipment is believed to be used to transfer the gas from a 14kg capacity tank to a 50kg capacity tank for industrial use at the premises which was found not issued a permit to carry out transactions related to controlled goods under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122), he said in a statement today.

He said the raiding team also seized 98 units of 14kg and 50kg gas tanks of various brands, a lorry, g rubber pipes and several documents to facilitate the investigation.

Two foreign nationals, believed to be workers at the premises involved, were arrested to assist in the investigation, he added.

Azman said that as of last Tuesday, a total of 30,846 inspections had been carried out by the KPDN under Op Tiris 3.0 carried out since Jan 1 this year.

A total of 2,083 cases were recorded which involved seizures of goods amounting to RM80.73 million and the arrest of 511 individuals, he said.

During the same period, he said, a total of 143 cases related to LPG were recorded with seizures amounting to RM745,144.70.