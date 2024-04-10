KPDN raids trader’s premise for selective selling of subsidised cooking oil

IPOH: The Perak enforcement division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 78 kilogrammes of subsidised cooking oil in a raid at a grocery in Kampung Acheh, Lumut, here, yesterday.

Its director, Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the operation was conducted following public tip-offs and complaints from customers of selective selling of subsidised cooking oil at the shop.

“Acting on a tip-off, a test purchase (Ops Samar) was conducted during which a shop employee claimed that the subsidised cooking oil at the shop had been sold out and they awaiting delivery (for new supply).

“Skeptical of the answer, the KPDN team conducted an inspection at the premises and found several packets of the one-kilogramme cooking oil in a small room suspected to be used as a storage area,” he said in a statement.

Kamalludin said the offence is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, which carries a fine of up to RM100,000 or imprisonment of not more than three years, or both upon conviction.

“KPDN would like to issue a stern warning and will not compromise with any parties found involved in activities or syndicate involving the abuse of controlled goods, including subsidised cooking oil,” he said.