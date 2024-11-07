KPDN seizes 388 kg of subsidised cooking oil in Teluk Intan supermarket

IPOH: A supermarket in Teluk Intan is facing action from the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) after refusing to sell subsidised cooking oil to customers.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said a raid conducted on the supermarket yesterday resulted in the seizure of 388 kg of cooking oil packets that were initially kept hidden.

“This move was in response to information and complaints from the public alleging that the seller was hoarding cooking oil and refusing to sell it when asked.

“An inspection was carried out via Ops Samar to confirm the validity of the complaints. During the test buy, the salesperson claimed that the one kg cooking oil packets were out of stock,” he said in a statement today.

Kamalludin said a thorough inspection of the premises found empty shelves with no supply of cooking oil packets.

However, further examination of the store’s inventory found approximately 388 kg of one kg cooking oil packets worth RM970 hidden in the storage area.

He said an order to declare the stock under Section 8 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 was issued to the premises’ supervisor, and the case will be investigated under the same act.