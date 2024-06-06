KPDN seizes 4,000 litres of subsidised diesel in Terengganu

BANDAR PERMAISURI: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 4,000 litres of suspected subsidised diesel, estimated to be worth RM12,000, in a raid on a construction project site in Kampung Langkap here yesterday.

Terengganu KPDN director Saharuddin Mohd Kia said the 11 am raid through ‘Ops Tiris 3.0’ was carried out by four Besut Branch enforcement officers after two weeks of intelligence work.

“During an inspection, our team found a storage tank containing an estimated 4,000 litres of diesel believed to be used for heavy machinery,“ he said in a statement today.

“Further inspection found that the construction company failed to submit any permit or letter of authorisation from KPDN’s Controller of Supplies to store diesel at the said site location.

In relation to this, an investigation paper has been opened under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Saharuddin said KPDN gave a stern warning to all parties not to ever commit such an offence because they could be fined up to RM5 million.

“We stress that the ministry will not compromise with any party found to be involved in syndicates and these illegal activities.