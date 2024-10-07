KPDN seizes over 4,000 litres of subsidised petrol in Semporna

SEMPORNA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) foiled an attempt to misappropriate 4,025 litres of subsidised petrol in a raid under ‘Ops Tiris 3.0’ at a jetty in Kampung Tampi-Tampi here yesterday.

The Semporna KPDN branch head Jong Jee Leong said that the enforcement team raided the area at 5 pm and discovered the petrol stored in 161 barrels, each with a capacity of approximately 25 litres.

“Prior to the raid, the Semporna team conducted a week-long intelligence operation and acted on public information. The jetty was found to be unregistered with any government agency, lacking authorisation documents and a valid licence to store petrol at that location.

“During the raid, however, the suspect fled by jumping into a nearby swamp and escaping into the mangrove area,” he stated in a statement today.

Jong added that, along with the petrol, authorities seized a car, two speedboats, a 40hp outboard engine, 114 empty barrels, and four wheelbarrows, with a total estimated value of RM74,172.50.

He added that the case will be investigated under Section 20(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for storing controlled goods which pertains to storing controlled goods, without authorisation.

He also said that inspections and monitoring will be carried out continuously to combat the activities of misappropriation of controlled goods.

“Public with information about any activity that violates the law can lodge a complaint to the ministry via WhatsApp at 019-848 8000, or e-aduan.kpdn.gov.my or the call centre at 1-800-866-800 in addition to the Ez ADU KPDN smartphone application,” he said.