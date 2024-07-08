KPDN: Two held for smuggling petrol using car with modified tank

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Kelantan branch arrested two men suspected of petrol smuggling using a modified vehicle in Kampung Talak, Tumpat, yesterday.

Its director Azman Ismail said the two suspects, aged 50 and 70, were caught at 9.40 am during an operation aimed at preventing the leakage of controlled goods. This operation was conducted in collaboration with the Pengkalan Kubor Region 3 Marine Police Force.

He said based on intelligence, a Nissan Grand Livina car with a local registration number from the direction of Kota Bharu was stopped in the village.

“The inspection found that the car’s tank had been modified to carry a large quantity of petrol believed to be smuggled to a neighbouring country.

“Additionally, an extra tank was discovered in the tyre storage area at the rear of the vehicle,“ he said in a statement today.

Azman said the initial investigation found that both suspects failed to produce any documentation regarding the ownership of the petrol. They confessed that the petrol, amounting to 175 litres, was intended for smuggling across the border via an illegal jetty.

“The suspects admitted that the petrol was sourced from various stations in Kota Bharu and was intended for misappropriation at the border,“ he said.

The two suspects are currently being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. The total value of the seized items, including the vehicle and petrol, is estimated to be RM20,358.75.