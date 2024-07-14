KPF needs to be managed efficiently to protect welfare of settlers - Anwar

SERDANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants Koperasi Permodalan Felda Malaysia Berhad (KPF) to be managed efficiently to enable it to focus on the welfare of settlers.

He said the cooperatives are an important organisation for the country but they failed to serve their purpose often due to the selection of unskilled management staff.

“My advice to KPF, the cooperative has to be managed efficiently...This is our responsibility, it cannot be compromised.

“Its initial fund of RM2.5 billion should be managed efficiently and monitored by the Board,” he said in his speech at the Felda Settlers’ Day celebration at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

Anwar said the practices of efficient and good governance are emphasised by the current government, including in the procurement of tenders to avoid any malpractice or abuse of power.

The government, he said, will ensure the system of change and migration the right way, thinking and practice, not only on slogans but also actions.

“In the past, tenders were for in-laws, wife, cronies, but now all government tenders and I believe in Felda, FGV and cooperatives too, let it be very transparent so that there is no attempt to misappropriate people’s money and settlers’ money.

“Who said the country has no money? There is...but losing too much on paying debt...and then the contract, if it is RM1 billion, RM100 million is lost. That’s why I’m asking the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) to go all out.

“Sometimes the government bodies that are supposed to look after Bumiputeras still continue with its corrupt practices,” he said

Meanwhile, Anwar reminded the Felda settlers to make the land resettlement scheme a place of division, hatred and enmity.

“Felda needs to be the best example for Muslims and non-Muslims. We are moving to a new community, the new community has to be an example,“ he said.

He called on the Felda settlers to embrace the spirit of Prophet Muhammad SAW’s migration from Makkah to Madinah to bring about change in the Felda community.

“This is the new characteristic of the Muslim community, not rising to attack or insult others, but to rise to improve oneself, the society and the ummah,“ he said.

Anwar praised the relevant quarters for organising the 2024 Felda Settlers’ Day as it recaps the background and history of the establishment of Felda, which was initiated by the second Prime Minister, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, to the young generation of Felda.