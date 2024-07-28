KPKM wants to increase MDUR 88 production for international market

KUALA KANGSAR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) aims to expand the cultivation of the MDUR 88 hybrid durian to boost durian production for export to the international market.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the MDUR 88 durian variety, developed by the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI), is highly demanded by durian lovers as it is comparable to the popular Musang King durian.

“We want to further expand the MDUR 88 durian crop in this country because the production is still not enough (even) to cover domestic demand,” he told reporters during a working visit to Duriotourism@Mardi Kuala Kangsar which was also attended by Perak Mardi director Zaiha Zeeti Mohamad Yusob here today.

Arthur said he noticed that Duriotourism@Mardi Kuala Kangsar attracted many foreign visitors, such as from China, Thailand and Kazakhstan.

“They like the MDUR 88 durian variety. So, we are confident, this MDUR 88 durian can penetrate the international market.

“The MDUR 88 durian is the tastiest durian I have ever eaten in my life and the price is very reasonable,” he said.

DUR 88 is a hybrid durian clone developed by Mardi and introduced in 1981. It is derived from D10 and D24 crosses.