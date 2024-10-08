KPKT approves RM6.72 million for development, infrastructure projects in Kampar

KAMPAR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has approved an allocation of RM6.72 million (RM6,719,840) for the implementation of 11 development and public infrastructure projects in Kampar this year.

Its Minister Nga Kor Ming said the projects include the Malaysian Housing Maintenance Fund Programme (RM210,000), the Kampar District Council development project (RM3.06 million), and the Kampar Town landscape development project (RM500,000).

He said other projects were the upgrading of public housing (RM120,000), New Village Development Projects, including home repair assistance (RM1,300,140), the Rumah Mesra Rakyat Programme (RM1.2 million) and the repair and maintenance of three Non-Muslim Houses of Worship (RIBI) (RM329,700).

“The MADANI government places great importance on developing every state and region, including Kampar. I hope we will continue to give our best and stay committed to serving the well-being of the community here and all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, or region.

“...each allocation must meet several key performance indicators (KPIs). This includes conducting a cost-benefit analysis to ensure that every sen spent is worthwhile and provides a return on investment for the people,” he told a press conference after his working visit to Kampar in conjunction with the “Sentuhan Kasih KPKT” programme here today.

Nga began his visit to Kampar by inspecting the the upgrading works at Kampar Public Market and Kampar Pork Market. He later visited the landscape development project site along Jalan Jalinan Hijau, situated between Jalan Angkasa and Jalan Damai 1 and 6 in Kampar Town.

He then proceeded to inspect the Public Hall Upgrading Project in Kampung Baru Wah Loong before attending the ceremony to hand over the allocation for RIBI maintenance for 2024 at Gurdwara Sahib Kampar

“In total, RM7.11 million (RM7,114,114.55) has been approved for 70 RIBIs across Perak from January to August,” said the minister, who concluded his working visit with an inspection of the Mambang Di Awan Market upgrading project.

Nga added that the KPKT has so far approved RM24 million for Taiping and Kampar, while Perak has received over RM140 million, marking one of the highest allocations in the state’s history.