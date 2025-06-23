Kuala Lumpur to host World Social Security Forum 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will once again be the focus of the world’s attention when Kuala Lumpur was chosen to host the World Social Security Forum (WSSF) 2025, which will take place from Sept 29 to Oct 3 this year at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

The Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) in a statement announced that the forum organised by the International Social Security Association (ISSA) is themed ‘Shaping Social Security for a World in Transition’ and will bring together more than 1,500 delegates from 164 countries.

“WSSF 2025 will be a strategic platform to explore futuristic ideas and innovations in empowering social security systems that are more relevant, inclusive and resilient in facing today’s global challenges,“ according to the statement.

The forum will discuss various issues related to global demographic change, labour market dynamics, technological advancements and the sustainability agenda that affect the future of social security systems internationally.

According to SOCSO, the forum is expected to be attended by national leaders, ministers, chief executive officers, technical experts and representatives of international organisations from among the 336 ISSA member organisations.

“Among the main contents are more than 80 interactive sessions such as plenary sessions, panel workshops, tutorial sessions and the ISSA Innovation Zone, making the forum a holistic experience in knowledge exchange and cross-country cooperation,“ according to the statement.

SOCSO also announced that for the first time, the International Social Security Video Festival and Awards will be introduced to highlight the commitment to the promotion of social security, in addition to the ISSA Outstanding Achievement Award which will be given to countries with exceptional achievements in strengthening the social protection system.

The WSSF 2025 is being organised jointly by ISSA in collaboration with SOCSO and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), and supported by the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) and the Implementation Coordination Unit, Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM) as the secretariat of the Malaysian Social Protection Council (MySPC).

More information about the forum can be found on the official website: www.issa.int/wssf2025