Lexus marks the finale of IS500 with limited-run “Climax Edition”

HOLD onto your seats because Lexus is taking the IS500 Ultimate Edition to new... heights. Introducing the Climax Edition, a name that’s either a bold JDM homage or proof that car marketers know exactly what they’re doing.

Yes, you read that right, your luxury sports sedan now comes with a badge that’ll make you giggle like a teenager every time you glance at the centre console. Is it a cheeky nod to performance ecstasy? Or did someone at Lexus just have a really good day at work? Either way, this isn’t just a car—it’s a mood. And if you forget, don’t worry: the name’s plastered right in the digital cluster, because nothing says ‘premium experience’ like a not-so-subtle double entendre.

With the model having remained largely unchanged for over a decade, the Climax Edition arrives as a right-hand-drive version of the previously released IS500 Ultimate Edition, aimed exclusively at the Japanese market.

Despite its unusual name, the Climax Edition represents a celebration of what enthusiasts value most in the IS500—its raw, undiluted performance. The sedan retains its naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 engine, a rarity in today’s era of downsized and turbocharged powertrains. The 2UR-GSE engine delivers 472hp and 535Nm of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, preserving the engaging driving dynamics that have defined the IS lineage.

Performance enhancements include the fitment of Brembo front brakes, featuring six-piston calipers paired with 380-mm ventilated discs, mirroring the configuration found in the U.S. model. The Climax Edition also rides on 19-inch forged BBS wheels with a matte black finish, complementing its exclusive Neutrino Gray exterior. These features contribute to a poised and aggressive stance, underlining the car’s motorsport-inspired character.

Inside the cabin, Lexus has introduced a two-tone red and black theme that echoes the design language of its American counterpart. Dimpled leather accents cover the steering wheel and gear selector, while red laser-etched highlights are delicately integrated into the analogue clock. Specially branded front door scuff plates complete the interior enhancements, distinguishing this final edition both visually and symbolically.

While the vehicle’s underpinnings and mechanical package remain unchanged, the Climax Edition serves as a tribute to Lexus’ unyielding commitment to high-performance sedans. Its continued use of a naturally aspirated V8 marks it as a standout in a segment that has largely moved on from such engines.

Lexus will produce only 500 units of the IS500 Climax Edition, which will be sold exclusively in Japan. Priced at ¥9,500,000 (around RM281,000), the limited-run model will officially go on sale in August 2025.