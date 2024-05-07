KPKT identifies 534 potential areas in Peninsular Malaysia for urban redevelopment

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has identified 534 potential areas in Peninsular Malaysia for urban redevelopment, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM355.3 billion.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said the proposed urban redevelopment would encompass seven aspects - legal provision, public-private partnerships, capacity building and knowledge sharing, community engagement and inclusivity, sustainable and resilient design, technology adoption and innovation, and transparency and accountability.

“In the most extreme cases, older parts of the city are abandoned, unhealthy and no longer sustainable. Yet, there are culturally and historically significant architecture worth preserving.

“Hence, this is an important first step towards regenerating the ‘left-behind’ parts of our urban fabric,“ he said in a statement today, adding that 139 areas, covering 3,206.5 acres, are in Kuala Lumpur.

Nga said his ministry would propose an urban redevelopment bill, slated to be tabled in Parliament by the first quarter of 2025, to govern urban renewal and redevelopment activities in the country.

“The bill aims to restore the vibrancy and attractiveness of old areas, provide affordable living spaces, enhance public facilities and revitalize architecture with national significance.”

“The highest guiding principle to enact the law is always the people’s well-being, and nothing is more important than humanity in line with MADANI aspirations,” he said.