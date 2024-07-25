KPKT seeks state cooperation to provide suitable land for PPR - Nga

PUTATAN: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is seeking the cooperation of all state governments, including Sabah, to provide suitable land for the development of People’s Housing Programmes (PPRs) across the country.

Its Minister Nga Kor Ming said that KPKT will prioritise the construction of PPRs, which will be upgraded to the People’s Residency Programme (PRR), for states that allocate land to the ministry.

“This approach ensures that project funds are fully utilised for building high-quality homes without the additional expense of purchasing land,” he explained.

“KPKT’s policy is clear: states that provide land will be given priority in developing PPRs, with an upgrade to PRR planned for the following year.

“We want to build the best affordable housing while maintaining high standards. Thus, collaboration between state and federal governments is essential,” he added during a press conference after witnessing the Tamu Putatan project handover ceremony.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who is also the Sabah Housing and Local Government Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, the Sabah Works Minister.

Earlier, Nga visited PPR Taman Sri Serigai here.

Nga further disclosed that 32 locations in several states have been submitted to KPKT for assessment to determine their suitability for PPR development.

Regarding Sabah, he plans to meet with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor tomorrow to discuss the land designated for the PPR project in the state.

Nga noted that KPKT has established a total of 38 PPRs in Sabah, making it the state with the highest number of low-cost housing facilities to date.

“The housing demand in Sabah is always a priority for the ministry. We are finalising details with the state government. Once the land is identified, KPKT will dispatch a technical team to evaluate its suitability.

“We want to build high-quality PRRs with integrated facilities. I am confident that there will be strong cooperation with the state for the benefit of the people,” he said.