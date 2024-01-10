KPKT sets three new records in Malaysia Clean Day Programme

PUTRAJAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has made its way into the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) after setting three new records during the Malaysia Clean Day 2024: Mega Cleaning Programme in conjunction with World Cleanup Day last Saturday.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming accepted the three MBOR certificates from its chief executive officer Christopher Wong here today. The cleaning programme took place at Central Market in Kuala Lumpur and 649 other locations across the country.

The new records set were for the Largest Simultaneous Participation in a ‘Gotong Royong’ (community cleanup), the Heaviest Solid Waste Collected in a Day and the Longest Non-Stop ‘Gotong Royong’ Cleanup Programme, which lasted 12 hours.

In his speech at the certificate presentation, Nga thanked all the teams and stakeholders involved in organising Malaysia Clean Day, and said that the initiative aims to foster a culture of cleanliness within the community.

“This programme aligns with the MADANI government’s aspirations, focusing on sustainability and community well-being as essential pillars,” he said.

“Despite the short timeframe for coordination, we were able to mobilise teams and implement operations at all levels to achieve our set targets,” he said.

Nga also announced that Malaysia Clean Day will become an annual event and a key agenda for the ministry, scheduled for the last Saturday of September each year.