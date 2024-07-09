KPKT transforms solid waste disposal site into recreational park

KOTA TINGGI: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is transforming a solid waste disposal site into a sustainable recreational park at a cost of RM23 million, to preserve the environment.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said the initiative aligns with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI, which emphasises sustainable development for the well-being of the people.

He explained that the recreational park will feature various landscape components, including 17,000 shrubs, gazebos, pergolas, restrooms, a square, and a windmill. The project is a collaboration with the National Solid Waste Management Department (JPSPN) and the National Landscape Department.

“Today, KPKT has successfully transformed a closed solid waste disposal site in Felda Tenggara into a sustainable 18.7-acre recreational park in Bandar Tenggara.

“This is one of KPKT’s key initiatives to preserve the environment and manage solid waste using modern, sustainable, and efficient technology,“ he said during a visit to the project site today.

Also present were JPSPN director-general Datuk Dr. Azhar Mohd, National Landscape Department director-general Mansor Mohamad, and Tenggara member of parliament (MP) Manndzri Nasib.

Nga, who is also the Teluk Intan MP, added that the environmental restoration components will include a leachate treatment pond, a gas ventilation system, and an on-site detention pond.

“The project is more than 90 percent underway and is expected to be completed by 2025, ahead of Visit Johor Year,“ said Nga, who inspired the idea.

He noted that the waste disposal site was once plagued by foul odours and pollution, handling nearly 50 tons of solid waste daily and accumulating over 360,000 metric tons of garbage since 1999.

“However, under the Madani government, we are redeveloping this solid waste disposal site for the benefit of the public. They can exercise and enjoy recreational activities while promoting a healthy family lifestyle,” he said.