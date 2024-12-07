KPKT welcomes Audit on Dept and agencies to ensure integrity compliance

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) welcomes the National Audit Department to conduct audits on any department and agency under the ministry to ensure that the principles of integrity are adhered to, said Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Nga in a statement today said it was one of the matters mentioned to Auditor General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi during her visit to Nga’s office in Putrajaya yesterday.

In the discussion, Nga emphasised KPKT’s commitment to good governance, prudent expenditure management and effective and efficient policy implementation.

For the record, KPKT has been recognised as a platinum-level ministry by the Malaysian Government Performance Index (MyGPI) which prioritises excellent governance.

Nga has also stated that the impact of reforms being spearheaded by the MADANI Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been proven during this Dewan Rakyat session.

“For the first time, Parliament has a question and answer session with the Prime Minister (PMQT), the report of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) has been presented and discussed by 71 Members of Parliament and concluded by 17 ministers for three days in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Furthermore, the Auditor General’s report for the first time in history was also discussed by 53 Members of Parliament and winding-up by 17 ministers for two days in the Dewan Rakyat,“ he said, adding that both reform practices reflected the government’s commitment to transparency and upholding the principles of accountability. .