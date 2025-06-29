MMEA launches probe into Pulau Perhentian boat capsize tragedy

KUALA BERANG: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is conducting a detailed investigation into the boat capsize incident near Pulau Perhentian, Besut, which claimed three lives, including a child.

The tragedy occurred when a storm struck the vessel carrying 15 passengers late last night.

MMEA director-general Admiral Maritime Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah stated that the probe will cover licensing, cargo compliance, and adherence to safety regulations.

“We will investigate all aspects, including speaking to survivors for a complete report,“ he said during the MADANI Adopted Village and School programme launch by RELA 2025.

The victims include S. Arumugam, 40, his three-year-old daughter A. Sarrvihka, and a 10-year-old relative, V. Vennpani. Two others remain hospitalized, with one in critical condition.

The group was returning from Pulau Perhentian Kecil to Pulau Perhentian Besar after dinner when a large wave capsized the boat.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin confirmed collaboration with MMEA and the Marine Department to enforce stricter regulations.

He highlighted concerns over the boat driver’s prior drug-related offenses, urging operators to vet crew members thoroughly.