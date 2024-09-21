KPT ready to assist police in investigations regarding GISBH - Zambry

LUMUT: The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) will give their full cooperation to police investigations if there are lecturers or students of higher learning institutions (IPT) involved in teaching at GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said it was to ensure that the IPT was free from any form of Dakyah brought by GISBH.

“The matter is under the purview of the police who have formed a special task force to investigate the issue. The investigation will be thorough and everyone, regardless of whether he is a student or an university lecturer. Meaning, action taken is comprehensive,” he said after attending a study loan presentation ceremony of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) here, today.

He said this when asked about the ministry’s action if there are lecturers and students who are involved with GISBH.

In an Op Global raid on Sept 11, police rescued 402 children and teenagers from 20 charity homes linked to GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan who were suspected of being victims of labour exploitation and sexual exploitation, especially children.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today said the latest number of arrests related to the raid on GISBH stands at 200 individuals.