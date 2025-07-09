SP Setia scores double win at Fiabci World Awards 2025

SHAH ALAM: SP Setia Bhd (Setia) has earned two prestigious awards namely the Gold award for Sapphire by The Gardens in Melbourne, Australia for the Residential High Rise category, and the Silver award for Amantara, Setia Eco Templer for Residential Low Rise category at the Fiabci World Prix D’Excellence Awards 2025, which were presented at its award ceremony held at Lagos Oriental Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria on June 12.

Setia CEO and president Datuk Choong Kai Wai, who was present at the gala said, “We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition for both of our flagship develop-ments – Sapphire by The Gardens in Melbourne and Amantara, Setia Eco Templer – and to be recognised by the panel of judges of the awards and benchmarked by global industry standards.

“Both wins are a testament to our hard work towards creating sustainable communities.”

Adding to its list of accolades, Setia holds the world record for the highest number of gold awards wins across the globe, with a total of 19 Fiabci World Gold Prix d’Excellence Awards to date.

This year marks the 33rd cycle of the Fiabci World Prix d’Excellence Awards, a global benchmark in real estate. Fiabci, the International Real Estate Federation, connects real estate professionals worldwide, fostering knowledge exchange and international business growth.