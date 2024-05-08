KPWKM provides protection, care for human trafficking victims

PUTRAJAYA: The Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) Ministry remains committed to performing its functions in providing the best care and protection to victims of human trafficking.

According to the ministry, it will continue to move in tandem with the Office of the Council for Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (MAPO) in strengthening the justice system to combat human trafficking and protect those at risk.

“Through commitment and strong support from all parties, KPWKM is confident that Malaysia will continue to excel in combating exploitation and human trafficking,“ it said in a statement today.

It was reported last June 25 that Malaysia has been upgraded to Tier 2 in the United States 2024 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report.

This achievement, according to KPWKM in the statement, resulted from the strategic cooperation and synergy of various parties including the government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), international agencies and other stakeholders.

It said the ministry had managed shelters for women and children as stipulated in the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Act 670) since 2008.

“However, since 2012, KPWKM’s involvement in the cycle of rescuing victims of trafficking has been further expanded to protection and care of male victims in line with the government’s efforts to address the issue of labour exploitation,“ read the statement.

It said the number of Shelter Homes (RP) under the ministry has increased to 10, comprising seven for women, two for children and one for men.

“Through the opening of this RP, protection and care can be expanded nationwide including to Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Kelantan, Penang and Sabah,“ it said.

From 2021 until last June, KPWKM has provided care and protection to 2,519 victims of human trafficking, comprising 839 male victims, 340 child victims and 1,340 female victims.

“Aware of the communication problems facing the victims who are foreigners, KPWKM also provides translators for 21 languages and legal briefings to help victims prepare and understand the trial process in court,“ it said.