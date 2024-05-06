KPWKM to set up Post-CEDAW Action Plan Committee this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will establish the Post-CEDAW Action Plan Committee this year, said its Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the committee is to be set up to record the actual situation of women in the country and the policies that have been updated to prepare the Malaysian delegation to the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) in the future.

“After CEDAW, we have a summary observation to see what needs to be addressed, we need to formulate a strategy. So, with the Post-CEDAW Action Plan, it will facilitate us to record information from time to time,” she said after appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme tonight.

Nancy said the committee would comprise representatives from the 12 ministries involved and would meet twice a year.

Last month, Nancy led the Malaysian delegation to the dialogue session on the presentation of the sixth CEDAW periodic report from May 18 to 26 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The main aim of CEDAW is to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women in the political, economic, social and cultural fields and Malaysia’s acceptance is with the understanding that the provisions in the Convention do not conflict with the Federal Constitution and the Syariah law.