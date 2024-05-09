KTMB adds ETS services for school holidays, Malaysia Day and Maulidur Rasul

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is adding two additional Electric Train Service (ETS) services for the KL Sentral to Padang Besar route and vice versa for the second term school holidays, Malaysia Day and Maulidur Rasul.

KTMB announced today that these additional services will operate from Sept 13 to 22 to accommodate the increased demand from passengers during the holiday season, helping to alleviate traffic congestion for those returning to their hometowns.

It said 630 tickets will be offered per day, which will go on sale starting Friday (Sept 6) at 10 am, bringing the total available tickets to 6,300 tickets, including business class coaches.

The additional ETS train from Padang Besar to KL Sentral will depart at 11.05 am and arrive at 4.30 pm, while the train from KL Sentral to Padang Besar will depart at 5 pm and arrive at 10.20 pm.

The public is advised to purchase tickets through the KTMB Mobile app (KITS), available for download on Play Store, App Store, and App Gallery, or via the official KTMB website.