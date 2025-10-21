Two men arrested for housebreaking and vehicle theft in Bangi

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested two local men for alleged housebreaking and theft of two vehicles in a residential area in Section 3, Bandar Baru Bangi.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said a police report was lodged at 7.45 am after the 62-year-old house owner discovered his house had been broken into while he and his wife were asleep.

The suspects are believed to have stolen two cars belonging to the victim, a Mercedes-Benz and a Perodua Kelisa, along with a handbag containing personal documents.

Naazron said a team from the D4 Branch, Criminal Investigation Division of the Kajang District Police Headquarters arrested the two men, aged 29 and 32, in Cheras between 6 pm and 8.30 pm.

Following the arrest, police recovered the two missing vehicles along with the handbag, registration number plates, and road tax documents.

Checks by the police found that both suspects have various criminal records involving 13 criminal cases and nine drug cases.

Both suspects also tested positive for methamphetamine during police checks.

The suspects are on remand for three days starting today to assist in investigations under Section 457 and Section 379A of the Penal Code as well as Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The public with information regarding the incident can contact the investigating officer, Insp Sharulhasram Ramli at 017-2530380 to assist in the investigation. – Bernama