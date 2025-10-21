Kuala Lumpur police issue 81,880 summonses in 20 days of Ops PUU

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur police have issued 81,880 summonses to road users in just 20 days since launching Ops PUU on October 1.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the high number is alarming despite a month-long advocacy and monitoring campaign.

He stated that if this trend continues over the next three to six months, it suggests their efforts have failed to bring about behavioural change.

Car drivers accounted for the majority of offences with 66,859 summonses. Motorcyclists received 11,346 summonses, followed by van and SUV drivers with 1,142. Lorry drivers received 757 summonses, taxi drivers 625, bus drivers 109, and pedestrians 1,042.

The most common violations were obstructing traffic with 54,364 summonses. Disobeying traffic lights resulted in 16,891 summonses. Driving without or with expired licences led to 2,388 summonses. Expired road tax violations resulted in 1,501 summonses.

Pedestrian offences such as not using overhead bridges or crossings resulted in 1,042 summonses. Illegal or modified number plates led to 1,000 summonses. Other offences included stopping beyond the white line with 575 summonses. Running red lights resulted in 541 summonses. Improper helmet use led to 513 summonses. Using mobile phones while driving resulted in 395 summonses. Stopping in yellow boxes led to 367 summonses. Illegal vehicle modifications resulted in 312 summonses. Not wearing seat belts led to 296 summonses. Crossing double lines or queue-jumping resulted in 44 summonses.

Fadil urged Kuala Lumpur residents to adopt a culture of discipline and respect for all laws. He emphasised that traffic regulations should not be considered minor. Ops PUU will continue year-round with expanded coverage across the city. The operation will involve all police stations and district headquarters.

It will be supported by the Criminal Investigation, Commercial Crime Investigation and Narcotics Crime Investigation departments to strengthen enforcement. – Bernama