PETALING JAYA: National railway company Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has stated that it has been affected by the Microsoft outage.

In a statement, KTMB said that it is currently experiencing technical disruptions due to Crowdstrike Microsoft Windows, affecting its ticketing and complaints systems.

“Please be informed that the KITS ticketing system and all customer service channels at KTMB are currently experiencing technical disruptions due to Crowdstrike Microsoft Windows.

“Restoration works are underway.”

Netizens have taken to KTMB’s social media regarding KTMB’s website and app which was reportedly down.

There have been newsreports coming from all over the globe pertaining to travel disruptions.

The reports cited issues linked to global cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is an American cybersecurity technology company based in Austin, Texas.

It provides penetration workload and endpoint security, threat intelligence and cyberattack services.