PDK programme cuts inmate recidivism to just 0.28 per cent in 2024

ALOR SETAR: The community rehabilitation programme (PDK) has achieved a remarkable recidivism rate of just 0.28 per cent among participating inmates in 2024, far outperforming the 11.6 per cent rate for non-participants. Prisons Department deputy commissioner-general (Rehabilitation) Ahmad Faudzi Awang highlighted the programme’s success, crediting strong collaboration with industries and communities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony for the new Kedah Prisons director at Pokok Sena Prison, Ahmad Faudzi emphasised the need for continued support. “It is our and the government’s aspiration to enhance PDK’s effectiveness. Close cooperation from industry players is crucial to provide job opportunities for former inmates,“ he said.

To date, 689 industry partners nationwide have registered with the Prisons Department under PDK, offering over 7,500 jobs in sectors like services, trade, hospitality, and agriculture. Ahmad Faudzi expressed optimism, targeting 10,000 job placements by year-end, up from the initial goal of 8,500.

The ceremony also saw C. Charin Promwichit appointed as the new Kedah Prisons director, replacing Rahmat Abdul Rani, who now leads Prisons Professionalism Development.