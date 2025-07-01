Dr Zaliha urges federal agencies to halt improper project extensions

LABUAN: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa has urged all implementing agencies in the federal territories to halt the improper practice of granting unjustified extensions of time for development projects.

Chairing the Federal Territories Development Action Council meeting in Putrajaya today, Dr Zaliha stressed that projects such as schools, hospitals, military housing, and other critical infrastructure related to national security must be expedited without compromise, as they involve the rights of the people.

“Contractors must be held accountable to the agreed timelines. There should be no room for excuses,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Dr Zaliha also revealed that under the 12th Malaysia Plan’s Fifth Rolling Plan, a total of 648 physical and 320 non-physical projects have been recorded. Of these, 402 are in the pre-implementation stage, 461 are in progress, 104 have been completed and one has been cancelled.

She urged all relevant agencies to closely monitor the progress of projects under their jurisdiction and to refrain from approving any time extensions unless backed by clear, legitimate and well-documented justifications.