Five illegal waste dumping sites identified in Kuala Langat - KDEBWM

KUALA LANGAT: KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM) has identified five locations, each spanning two to four hectares, being used as illegal dumping sites in several areas within the Kuala Langat district.

Its Managing Director, Datuk Ramli Mohd Tahir, said the district has become a hotspot for large-scale illegal dumping due to its proximity to the Tanjung Dua Belas landfill.

“Among the identified locations are Johan Setia, Sijangkang, Bukit Changgang, Telok Panglima Garang, Tanjung Dua Belas, and land lots near the sea. We believe these activities are carried out by people from outside Kuala Langat.

“I suspect this is done by external parties, including factories, because all waste management tenders in this district are handled by KDEBWM, and we constantly monitor the schedule and movement of every truck to ensure waste is disposed of in the correct places,“ he told reporters at the Kuala Langat Municipal Council (MPKL) headquarters here today.

Ramli said that KDEBWM, in collaboration with MPKL, has tried to curb this issue, including the collection of commercial and institutional industrial waste, over the past three years. However, it continues to occur and proliferate each year.

In this regard, Ramli said the contract extension between KDEBWM and MPKL until July 2032 will serve as a stepping stone for both parties to work together in planning new approaches to address the illegal dumping problem in the Kuala Langat district.

“As an initial step today, KDEBWM launched 25 units of 19-tonne compactor trucks, two 7.5-tonne mini compactors, and one arm roll truck equipped with roll-on roll-off (RoRo) bins, with an allocation totaling RM12 million for waste collection throughout the district.

“The management of illegal waste falls outside KDEBWM’s scope, but if there’s a request from the District and Land Office, I have no problem mobilising available assets to clean up the affected areas with the assistance of MPKL,“ he said.

Earlier, Ramli, accompanied by MPKL President Mohd Hasry Nor Mohd, officiated the launch of the Compactor Trucks and New KDEBWM Image at the MPKL headquarters compound here.